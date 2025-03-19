Newcastle target Spain winger

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Spain international Yeremy Pino from Villarreal in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United, fresh off winning the Carabao Cup, are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer, as they try to tempt Alexander Isak to stay at the club.

Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino. Photo by Shutterstock.

TBR Football reports that the Magpies have started to work on a deal to sign Yeremy Pino in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United have scouted the Villarreal star several times this season and have been impressed by the performances of the winger.

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a new winger after Miguel Almiron left the club in the 2025 January transfer window

TBR Football reports that Arsenal are also interested in 22-year-old Pino, who it is reported that have a €80 million release clause.