Newcastle United eye shock move for La Liga striker

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Alexander Sorloth as they prepare to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

The 29-year-old Norwegian striker has enjoyed a prolific campaign in Spain, netting 21 goals across competitions.

Norway and Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth. Photo by Shutterstock.

With Newcastle keen to build a deeper squad for potential Champions League football, Alexander Sorloth is seen as an ideal partner or backup for Alexander Isak.

His physical presence and prior Premier League experience with Crystal Palace make him a strong fit for English football.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Magpies could make a serious move for the Atletico Madrid forward in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Diego Simeone has praised Sorloth’s performances, and it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants are willing to let him go after just one season.