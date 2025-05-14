Newcastle United in talks to sign Ivory Coast star

Newcastle United have opened negotiations with French club Angers for the signing of goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has caught the attention of several top clubs after an impressive season in Ligue 1, keeping seven clean sheets in 33 appearances.

Fofana is valued at around £8 million and has just 12 months left on his current deal, making him an affordable option for the Magpies as they look to bolster their goalkeeping ranks in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe is reportedly on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Nick Pope.

According to L’Équipe, Newcastle are leading the race ahead of Torino and Southampton, with the Ivorian likely to reject a move to the Championship.