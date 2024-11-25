Newcastle United plot shock move for Real Madrid legend

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing free agent defender Sergio Ramos in the January transfer window.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the Newcastle owners are keen on signing the Real Madrid legend in January.

The Magpies failed to land their top target in the summer transfer window, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after the London club rejected all bids for the England international.

Newcastle are still keen on signing a new centre-back and could now make an attempt at luring Ramos to Northern England.

The report suggests Newcastle are keen to sign 38-year-old Sergio Ramos to add further experience to their squad.