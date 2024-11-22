Newcastle United, Southampton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Algerian youngster

Newcastle United, Southampton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are reportedly keeping tabs on Algerian youngster Ibrahim Maza.

CaughtOffside reports that the clubs are showing an interest in the Hertha Berlin youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

Hertha were looking for around €20million for the 18-year-old, but the report claims that the youngster could now be available for just €13million.

The report suggests that the likes of West Ham and Brentford are also interested in Ibrahim Maza, but Newcastle scouts have been following him for a long period of time.

Scouts from the Magpies recently attended Hertha’s game against Darmstadt.