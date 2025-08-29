Newcastle, Wolves, Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid target heads for UK as Nottingham Forest move nears completion

Juventus full-back Nicolo Savona is on his way to the UK to finalise a transfer to Nottingham Forest.

Forest have agreed a fee worth £11.25m (€13m) for the 22-year-old, who will undergo a medical before completing the move.

Savona was pictured at Linate airport ahead of his journey, telling Sky in Italy: “I’m happy and ready for this adventure, I’m sorry to leave Juventus.”

The right-back came through the Bianconeri academy and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Thiago Motta last season, making 28 Serie A appearances.

Savona has previously attracted strong interest from Newcastle United, Wolves, Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid, but Forest look set to win the race for his signature in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The move continues Forest’s busy summer window as Nuno Espirito Santo prepares for a campaign in Europe.