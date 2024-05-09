Norwich and Leeds join Nottingham, West Ham and Man Utd in chase for Belgium international

Norwich City, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita.

Belgium outlet Nieuwsblad reports that as well as the three Championship sides, there is also interest from Premier League sides including Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Manchester United.

Mandela Keita, currently on loan at Royal Antwerp, has impressed this season, catching the eye of several clubs across England’s top two divisions.

The 21-year-old’s future is uncertain as he prepares to return to his parent club, with his contract set to expire in June 2025. The youngster could be set for an exit in the 2024 summer tranfer window.

This means a transfer fee will be necessary should Leuven decide to sell him. Keita has been pivotal for Antwerp, racking up 53 appearances during his loan stint.

As teams like Norwich and Leeds prepare for pivotal matches, including play-off clashes, Keita emerges as a sought-after talent capable of strengthening midfield lines for the upcoming campaign.