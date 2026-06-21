Norwich City ponder swoop for Hull City promotion hero

Norwich City are considering a summer move for Hull City left-back Ryan Giles as Philippe Clement looks to solve a problem area in his squad.

Football Insider reports that the Canaries have set their sights on the 26-year-old, who played a key role in Hull’s promotion-winning campaign.

Giles made 32 appearances last season and produced eight assists as the Tigers returned to the Premier League through the play-offs.

Norwich struggled for consistency at left-back last term, with injuries to Ben Chrisene and loanee Harry Amass forcing Kellen Fisher to finish the campaign in that role.

Clement now wants a more natural option as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

Giles is under contract at Hull until 2027, but his future could become uncertain. The Tigers may need to raise funds before the end of the month because of profit and sustainability concerns.

That could open the door for Norwich to make their move.