Norwich in talks for Aston Villa youngster

Norwich City are keen to keep hold of promising winger Lewis Dobbin for another season.

The 21-year-old joined the Canaries on loan from Aston Villa in January and made 11 appearances before an injury cut his campaign short.

Despite the setback, Dobbin impressed enough for the club to explore extending his stay at Carrow Road.

While no option to buy was included in the original deal, Norwich are now in discussions with Villa about a potential new loan agreement.

With several departures already confirmed and the club searching for a new manager, Dobbin remains part of the club’s future plans.

According to Norwich City’s official website, talks are ongoing as they prepare for a crucial summer rebuild in the Championship.