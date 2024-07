Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Portuguese winger Jota Silva from Vitoria Guimaraes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that there is an ‘verbal agreement in place’ between Nottingham and Vitoria over a €7million fixed fee.

The deal agreed also includes €3million in potential add-ons if Jota Silva plays 15 games and €3million in add-ons if he scores 10 goals, according to Romano.

The winger is travelling to have his medical at Nottingham in the coming hours.