Nottingham Forest and Man Utd eye Le Havre star

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are both showing strong interest in Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante.

The 23-year-old Senegalese centre-back is valued at around £7 million and could be on the move this summer, with just one year left on his current deal.

Forest are seeking to strengthen their squad ahead of a UEFA Conference League campaign, while United see Sangante as a promising option to bolster their defence, according to French outlet Le Quotidien.

However, competition is heating up. Bundesliga sides Stuttgart and Augsburg, along with La Liga outfit Sevilla and Ligue 1 club Marseille, are also keeping tabs on the Le Havre captain.

Sangante, who joined Le Havre in 2017, featured 16 times in Ligue 1 last season and scored three goals. A exit in the 2025 summer transfer window is now seen as a realistic possibility.

