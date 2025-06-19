Nottingham Forest and Man Utd eye Le Havre star

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are both showing strong interest in Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante.

The 23-year-old Senegalese centre-back is valued at around £7 million and could be on the move this summer, with just one year left on his current deal.

Forest are seeking to strengthen their squad ahead of a UEFA Conference League campaign, while United see Sangante as a promising option to bolster their defence, according to French outlet Le Quotidien.

However, competition is heating up. Bundesliga sides Stuttgart and Augsburg, along with La Liga outfit Sevilla and Ligue 1 club Marseille, are also keeping tabs on the Le Havre captain.

Sangante, who joined Le Havre in 2017, featured 16 times in Ligue 1 last season and scored three goals. A exit in the 2025 summer transfer window is now seen as a realistic possibility.