Nottingham Forest edge closer to Napoli star as talks continue

Nottingham Forest are pushing ahead with plans to strengthen their attack and have agreed loan terms with Napoli for striker Lorenzo Lucca.

The Premier League side are keen to add height and presence up front as they look to boost their options for the second half of the season.

According to Sky in Italy, an agreement is already in place between the two clubs, but Lucca has yet to give the green light on the move.

The 24-year-old is still weighing up his options, with Serie B side Pisa also keen to keep him in Italy and offering regular minutes.

Forest remain active in the market and are assessing several striking options as they search for the right fit.

Lucca’s situation is developing quickly, and a final decision is expected soon as the battle for his signature intensifies.