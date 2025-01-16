Nottingham Forest eye Brentford forward amid Arsenal interest

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to rival Arsenal in the race for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

The Telegraph reports that the DR Congo international has caught Forest’s attention as a potential replacement if Taiwo Awoniyi departs during the 2025 January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals, including a recent strike against Manchester City.

Arsenal, dealing with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, also view Wissa as a versatile attacking option.

Forest, under Nuno Espírito Santo, currently sits third in the league and sees strengthening their forward line as a priority.

With Arsenal also in the mix, the January window could spark a heated battle for Wissa’s signature.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR