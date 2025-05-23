Nottingham Forest eye Leicester wonderkid

Nottingham Forest are keeping a close eye on Leicester City’s teenage sensation Lorenz Hutchinson, amid uncertainty surrounding his future at the King Power Stadium.

The 17-year-old forward has lit up youth football, netting 41 goals and providing 14 assists last season.

Despite Leicester’s struggles in the current U18s Premier League South campaign, Hutchinson has still managed 12 goals in 18 appearances, including a hat-trick against West Ham.

Forest are among several Premier League clubs interested, with the youngster yet to agree to a professional deal with Leicester.

According to the Daily Mail, the East Midlands side may face pressure to lean on their academy talents due to looming PSR constraints.

Hutchinson’s prolific form and contract situation make him one of the most sought-after youth prospects in England in the 2025 summer transfer window.