Nottingham Forest make £20m move for Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly making a £20million bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The Telegraph reports that Forest are considering a potential striker signing ahead of the transfer deadline approaching and Marmoush is a target.

The Egypt international is a target and talks are ongoing, but there has not been any agreement between the two clubs yet.

Nottingham Forest hope to finalise a deal for Omar Marmoush later this week.

The 25-year-old has become a key target for Forest following their frustrating pursuit of Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, which has not resulted in anything.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United have also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt star Marmoush in recent months.