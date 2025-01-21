Nottingham Forest make bid for Brentford star

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a bid for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Forest since the summer and the club now hopes to finally land the forward in the 2025 January transfer window.

Sky Sports News reports that Brentford are not keen to sell Wissa and the initial bid from Forest is lower than what they are willing to sell for.

Yoane Wissa has impressed in the Premier League this season, scoring 11 goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal, dealing with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, also view Wissa as a versatile attacking option.

Forest, under Nuno Espírito Santo, currently sits third in the league and sees strengthening their forward line as a priority.