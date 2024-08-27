Brentford reject Nottingham bid for forward with Wolves also showing an interest

Brentford have reportedly rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for forward Yoana Wissa.

Well informed journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Nottingham Forest have had a bid for Yoana Wissa rejected.

Jacobs claims Brentford do not want to sell the forward in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that Nottingham had made a £20million bid for the 27-year-old.

Wissa joined Brentford from Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient in 2021 and started the first two games for the club this season.

Wolves are also reportedly interested in Wissa, but are struggling to find funds for a deal in the current transfer window.