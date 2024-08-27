Brentford reject Nottingham bid for forward with Wolves also showing an interest

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Brentford have reportedly rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for forward Yoana Wissa.

Well informed journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Nottingham Forest have had a bid for Yoana Wissa rejected.

Jacobs claims Brentford do not want to sell the forward in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that Nottingham had made a £20million bid for the 27-year-old.

Wissa joined Brentford from Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient in 2021 and started the first two games for the club this season.

Wolves are also reportedly interested in Wissa, but are struggling to find funds for a deal in the current transfer window.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR