Nottingham Forest plot move for Bologna star in £28.5m deal

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a summer move for Bologna winger Dan Ndoye as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Swiss international is being lined up as a potential replacement for Anthony Elanga, who recently completed a £55 million transfer to Newcastle United.

Forest have not yet made formal contact with Bologna, but interest is growing as they assess options for the wide areas. Ndoye is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League.

According to Sky in Italy, the 23-year-old could be available for around £28.5 million (€33 million).

Serie A side Napoli have also shown interest in the winger, but Forest are hoping to move quickly to secure a deal.