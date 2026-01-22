Nottingham Forest reach agreement for Napoli star

Nottingham Forest have taken a major step in their search for a new striker after reaching an agreement in principle on loan terms for Napoli forward Lorenzo Lucca.

The deal would strengthen Forest’s attacking options as they look to cover recent injury setbacks and add height and presence up front.

According to Sky in Italy, the Premier League side have settled the framework of a temporary move, but the final call now rests with the player.

Lucca is weighing up his options, with Italian side Pisa also pushing to bring him back to Serie A on a permanent basis.

Forest are prioritising a centre-forward this window following Chris Wood’s injury issues and uncertainty around Arnaud Kalimuendo’s short-term role.

Lucca, 25, is currently on loan at Napoli from Udinese, though Napoli are expected to activate their purchase clause before sanctioning any exit.

Talks are ongoing, with Forest hopeful of a breakthrough.