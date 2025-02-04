Nottingham Forest rejected Chelsea approach for key player who is open to Liverpool move

Nottingham Forest reportedly rejected an approach from Chelsea for centre-back Murillo in the January transfer window.

The Express reports that Chelsea tried to sign the defender early in the 2025 January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis rejected all attempts from rival clubs to sign the Brazilian centre-back in January.

Liverpool are now ready to make a move for Murillo in the summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The 22-year-old would cost Liverpool around £80 million and the report suggests that the centre-back ‘would consider’ a move to the Reds this summer.

Murillo signed a new long-term contract on Trentside earlier this month, that will be keeping him at the club until the summer of 2029.