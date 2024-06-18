Nottingham Forest set to sign St. Pauli youngster

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nottingham Forest are close to completing the signing of St. Pauli youngster Eric da Silva Moreira.

Sky Sport Germany reports that there are concrete talks between the clubs about a transfer fee of around €1.5million.

The 18-year-old is reportedly ‘very open’ to leaving the German side for Nottingham Forest in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The U-17 World Cup winner with Germany is being advised by top agent Jorge Mendes and a deal is close.

Eric da Silva Moreira is a versatile player who can play both on the wing as well as in the back line.

