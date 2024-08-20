Nottingham Forest sign Aston Villa defender

Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Alex Moreno from Aston Villa.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that a medical has been booked for Wednesday morning ahead of the move.

Alex Moreno will join Nottingham Forest on an initial loan deal, but with an buy option included.

Moreno has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa after falling down the pecking order at Villa Park.

Villa manager Unai Emery recently confirmed that the left-back was close to leaving the club.