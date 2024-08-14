Nottingham, Leeds, Southampton, Leicester and Wolves chasing Crystal Palace star

Southampton, Leicester City and Wolves are all reportedly interested in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Southampton, Leicester City and Wolves ‘have all enquired about this situation’.

Sam Johnstone is keen on a move away from Crystal Palace in order to get regular first team football.

Previous reports have suggested that Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are also keeping an eye on the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has decided to move on with Dean Henderson as his main goalkeeper and is prepared to sell Johnstone for around £10million this summer.