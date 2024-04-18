Nottingham want £20m for Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd target

Nottingham Forest is bracing for significant offers for standout defender Murillo, with a valuation exceeding £20 million after an impressive debut season.

Premier League heavyweights including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, along with Paris Saint-Germain, have shown keen interest.

Football Insider reports that their sources indicate that due to financial pressures, Nottingham Forest might need to consider substantial player sales this summer to comply with profit and sustainability regulations.

Murillo, who cost £15 million from Corinthians last year, has been crucial in Forest’s defense under both Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo, starting every available Premier League match since joining.