Nottingham want £60m for Newcastle and Spurs target

Nottingham will demand around £60 million for star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White amidst interest from Premier League rivals, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old, who is integral to Forest’s efforts to stay in the top flight, is signed through 2027 but could become a major transfer story this summer.

Newcastle United and Tottenham are keen on the versatile midfielder, who has significantly contributed with five goals and eight assists this season.

Nottingham Forest might need to consider high-profile sales to comply with financial fair play regulations, with Morgan Gibbs-White emerging as their most lucrative asset.

Despite Forest’s current league struggles, Gibbs-White’s performance, including a key role in the recent 3-1 win over Sheffield United, underscores his high value in the transfer market.