Tottenham are reportedly poised to win the race for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, potentially setting a new transfer record.

The 24-year-old, who has consistently impressed with five goals and seven assists this Premier League season, is expected to command a fee exceeding £50 million.

This would surpass Nottingham Forest‘s previous record sale, marking another high-profile exit under financial pressures.

Tottenham, having more flexibility under Premier League’s financial rules and likely Champions League participation, are favored to secure his services.

Reports suggest Spurs see Morgan Gibbs-White as a perfect fit for manager Ange Postecoglou‘s dynamic playing style, further enhancing their lead over competitors like Newcastle in the bidding war.