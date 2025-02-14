Nuno confident Nottingham Forest star will sign new deal

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo is confident defender Ola Aina will sign a new contract with the club.

The Nigerian defender has impressed for Forest this season and there have been talks over a new contract between the two parties for several months.

“I think so, things are going well,” Nuno said. “I am positive and confident everything is going to be solved.

“He’s been performing fantastically, not only this season, the last season.

“He’s a big, big influence on the squad, but his experience means he is a role model for everybody, especially for the young guys in the team.”

Ola Aina joined Nottingham Forest from Italian side Torino as a free agent in the 2023 summer transfer window.