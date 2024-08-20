Oxford Utd, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Swansea target Ipswich Town man

Ipswich Town striker Ali Al Hamadi is being strongly linked with a loan move to the Championship.

The Athletic reports that Ipswich have received multiple loan offers for the striker from Championship clubs, but are yet to agree a deal with any interested clubs.

Ali Al Hamadi joined Ipswich from AFC Wimbledon in the January transfer widow, and scored four goals for the club as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich are only prepared to let the Iraqi striker leave for the right club, as they rate him as an important member of Kieran McKenna’s squad.

Oxford United, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Swansea are some of the clubs being linked with the 22-year-old striker.