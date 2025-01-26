Preston join Burnley, Blackburn and Hull City in chase for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Preston North End are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

Preston are keen to take O’Brien on loan for the second half of the season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon reports that the current £40,000 per week deal that O’Brien has at Nottingham Forest, could be a major stumbling block.

O’Brien is currently set to return from a short loan spell at LAFC, but Middlesbrough are set to send him out again on loan in the 2025 January transfer window.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom is reportedly an admirer of O’Brien and would be keen to take him on loan.

Blackburn renewed their efforts to land O’Brien earlier this month, but Burnley and Hull City are also reportedly keen on the 26-year-old midfielder.

Blackburn failed in a move to bring the 26-year-old to Ewood Park around two years ago.