PSG hold talks with representatives of Newcastle star

Paris Saint-Germain have initiated discussions with representatives of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Paris Saint-Germain have long been linked with the midfielder, but have now moved a step further by holding talks over a move, according to talkSPORT.

The French powerhouse joins Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid in the pursuit of the Brazilian, who is eyeing Champions League action.

Bruno Guimaraes, pivotal in Newcastle’s midfield, has a £100 million release clause set to expire next June, with his club potentially needing to sell to comply with Premier League financial regulations.

Newcastle’s potential sale of Guimaraes, acquired from Lyon for £35 million in January 2022, could yield a substantial profit, crucial for balancing their financial books as they navigate spending constraints.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Guimaraes could be one of the major stars to change clubs.