Pundit not convinced by Man City’s form ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City face Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday in a match they can not afford to loose.

Arsenal grabbed a late winner when these two sides met at the Emirates in October and the Gunners are at the top of the league

“When I think about City’s form I am not exactly convinced by some of their recent performances because they have not been as free flowing they usually are,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“They are also yet to beat any other teams in the top five in the league this season… but then you check their results and they have still won 20 of their past 22 games in all competitions.

“Meanwhile, Arsenal are top, having scored the most goals in the top flight this season, and conceded the fewest. They also come into this game on the back of eight straight league wins.

“If City lose this then they will be four points behind the Gunners with nine games to go and, on the face of it, it could be curtains for them.

“But, at times like this, I judge City on how they have delivered in the past, especially at the Etihad.

“That’s why I am still going to back Pep Guardiola’s side, even though they have not quite been at the level they reached last season.

“Whatever happens here, though, the title race is not over for anyone. All we have learned so far is that we have got three incredible teams, and I don’t see any of them dropping away before the end of the season.”