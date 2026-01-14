QPR join Norwich City and Sheffield United in race for Birmingham midfielder

Marc Leonard’s Birmingham City future is under the spotlight as a January move edges closer, with Championship rivals circling for the midfielder.

The 24-year-old has found minutes hard to come by this season and a mid-window switch is now firmly on the table as Blues reshape their squad.

According to Birmingham World, QPR have joined Norwich City and Sheffield United in keeping close tabs on Leonard’s situation.

All three clubs are exploring midfield options and view the former Brighton man as a ready-made Championship addition. Birmingham are understood to be open to letting Leonard go, with a loan move currently seen as the most realistic outcome.

Competition for places at St Andrew’s has intensified, pushing Leonard down the pecking order and increasing the likelihood of an exit.

With interest building and Birmingham planning further business, a deal could gather pace before the window shuts.