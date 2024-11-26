Rangers, Portsmouth, Preston and Stoke City ponder January swoop for Leeds United attacker

Rangers, Portsmouth, Stoke City and Preston are reportedly among the clubs who are interested in signing Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports of the interest in the 22-year-old is increasing ahead of the January transfer window.

In addition to Rangers, Portsmouth, Stoke and Preston, there is also interest from Plymouth and two clubs from Belgium.

Gelhardt’s contract at Elland Road is set to expire in the summer of 2027, but the forward is keen on a move away from the club in order to get regular first-team football.

The report suggests that it is likely that Joe Gelhardt will leave on loan, rather than a permanent deal.