Ratcliffe keen on signing Chelsea, Newcastle and Crystal Palace target

French side Nice are reportedly interested in signing 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen.

Nice are owned by prospective new owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Sun reports that the billionaire is keen on signing the midfielder, who came off the bench to score the winner for FC Copenhagen against United.

The report also states that Chelsea, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are admirers of the young Swede.

Danish sport outlet Tipsbladet has previously claimed that Chelsea are “crazy” for the youngster, who is valued at around £7.3million.