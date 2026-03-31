Real Madrid eye Enzo Fernandez as Rodri plan cools

Real Madrid have reportedly made Enzo Fernandez their leading midfield target, with the Chelsea star now viewed as a more attractive option than Manchester City ace Rodri.

The Spanish giants are planning ahead in the middle of the park, and Fernandez’s name is now pushing to the front of the queue.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Madrid chiefs favour a move for the Argentina international rather than launching a bid for Rodri.

Fernandez has only added to the noise after admitting he would like to live in Madrid, further fuelling talk over a possible move to the Bernabeu.

Chelsea still hold a strong position because Fernandez is under contract until 2032, but that has not stopped speculation building around his future.

The Blues are also expected to reshape their midfield this summer. Even so, any club hoping to prise Fernandez away from Stamford Bridge would likely need to put forward an offer above £100m.