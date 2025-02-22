Real Madrid lead chase for Man Utd, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City target

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the chase to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba this summer.

Bild journalist Christian Falk reports that the Spanish giants are leading the chase to sign Lukeba for his €90 million release clause in the summer transfer window.

Falk stated that Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea remain keen to sign the highly-rated centre-back as well.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City in recent months.

Lukeba reportedly has a €90 million release clause in his last contract with RB Leipzig which he signed in June 2029.

The France U23 international has faced injury trouble this season and only recently returned to action after having been out for around three months.

Castello Lukeba joined RB Leipzig from French giants Lyon in a €34 million deal back in August 2023.