Man Utd lining up move for Newcastle Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City target

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer move to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

German outlet Bild reports of the interest from Manchester United in signing the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window.

RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba. Photo by Shutterstock.

United are among a host of top European clubs keeping tabs on the defender, alongside the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Lukeba reportedly has a €90 million release clause in his last contract with RB Leipzig which he signed in June 2029.

The France U23 international has faced injury trouble this season and only recently returned to action after having been out for around three months.

Manchester United face strong competition for Lukeba, with rivals Liverpool reportedly seeing Castello Lukeba as a potential long-term replacement to Virgil van Dijk.

Lukeba joined RB Leipzig from French giants Lyon in a €34 million deal back in August 2023.