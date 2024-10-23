Real Madrid, Man Utd and Liverpool tracking Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle and Man City target

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly tracking RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba.

RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins reports that Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool are all believed to be interested in the highly-rated centre-back.

Reports suggest that despite recently signing a new one-year contract extension, RB Leipzig are expecting bids for their talented defender next summer.

The new contract is reported to keep the France international at the club until the summer of 2029.

Liverpool reportedly sees Castello Lukeba as a potential long-term replacement to Virgil van Dijk.

Lukeba reportedly has a €40 million release clause in his current contract with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City have previously been strongly linked with Lukeba.