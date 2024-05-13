Saudi Arabian clubs target summer moves for Man Utd stars

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly setting their sights on Manchester United’s Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes this summer.

The Daily Telegraph reports that while a move for Fernandes remains unlikely, Casemiro is a primary target, with his agents already engaging in discussions.

Manchester United is open to selling the 32-year-old midfielder, aiming for an early deal in the 2024 summer transfer window, though they aren’t forcing an exit.

Casemiro has struggled this season, recently being omitted from Brazil’s Copa America squad due to poor form.

Meanwhile, Fernandes could potentially be available if an exceptional offer comes through and he expresses a desire to leave, with Al Hilal and Al Ittihad showing interest.

The Portuguese international also has two years remaining on his contract with United.