Saudi clubs circle Man Utd star as exit nears

Saudi Arabian clubs are leading the race to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to The Mirror.

Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al Nassr have all expressed strong interest in the 25-year-old, who is unlikely to return to Old Trafford under manager Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Photo by Shutterstock.

Chelsea have backed out of a permanent move after refusing to match Sancho’s £300,000-a-week wage demands, instead paying a £5 million penalty to United for not triggering their £25 million purchase clause.

With no top European club willing to meet his salary, a move to the Saudi Pro League looks increasingly likely.

Sancho has ties to key figures in Saudi Arabia, which could ease negotiations in the 2025 summer transfer window.

United are eager to offload Sancho to boost their summer transfer budget and avoid losing him for free in 2026.