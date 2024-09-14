Shearer warns ‘confident’ Ipswich in Brighton v Ipswich prediction

Metro columnist Alan Sharer has warned Ipswich ahead of their clash away to Brighton on Saturday.

Ipswich have dropped five points from a winning position in the Premier League so far this season, but managed a point at home to Fulham before the international break.

Shearer’s prediction for the match between Brighton and Ipswich is a home win and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 1.45 if you are into football betting.

“The point against Fulham last time out should give Ipswich great confidence but they’re coming up against a Brighton team here that look really good and full of confidence,” Metro columnist Alan Shearer said.

“The manager has them playing some great stuff and I’d be surprised if Ipswich get anything from this game. I’ll go for a Brighton win.”