Sheffield United launch shock January move for Aston Villa star

Sheffield United have made an ambitious move to try and land Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley before the January window closes.

The Championship side are eager to add experience and creativity as they look to spark a second-half revival under Chris Wilder.

Football Insider claim the Blades have registered their interest in bringing Barkley to Bramall Lane on a loan deal, despite the former England international being one of Villa’s higher earners. United are hopeful a short-term agreement could be struck.

Barkley, 32, has struggled for minutes this season and has yet to start a game under Unai Emery, managing just 153 minutes across all competitions. A recent knee issue has not helped his cause, but a return is expected soon.

With Sheffield United sitting 16th and still within touching distance of the play-off picture, Wilder believes adding proven Premier League quality could prove a decisive gamble in their push up the table.