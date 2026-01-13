Sheffield Wednesday closing in on Man City midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on a major January boost as they edge towards securing a highly-rated Premier League youngster on loan.

The Championship strugglers are desperate for reinforcements as they battle heavy points deductions and tight squad limits.

Talks have accelerated in recent days, with confidence growing that a deal can be wrapped up quickly.

According to Football League World, Manchester City midfielder Jaden Heskey is now close to joining the Owls after an agreement was struck in principle.

The 20-year-old has impressed in City’s development squad and is pushing for regular senior minutes. Pep Guardiola’s side are keen to see him tested in a demanding first-team environment.

Wednesday’s midfield has relied heavily on veteran Barry Bannan, leaving little depth behind him.

Heskey’s arrival would inject energy, creativity and much-needed competition as Henrik Pedersen looks to spark a late revival at Hillsborough.