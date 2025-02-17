Shock target: Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Man Utd outcast

Bayern Munich are reportedly closely monitoring Manchester United winger Antony ahead of the summer transfer window.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the Bundesliga giants have been impressed by what they have seen of Antony, since the 24-year-old moved to Real Betis.

The Brazilian winger joined the Spanish side on loan from Manchester United in the 2025 January transfer window.

Antony have impressed for the Spanish club with three goals and an assist in just four matches and being named man of the match in three of them.

The Brazilian struggled to make the expected impact at Manchester United, since joining the club in a €95 million deal from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Antony has previously been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, as well as a return to his former club Ajax.