Southampton, Leeds, West Brom, Sheffield Utd, Stoke and Hull showing interest in Nottingham Forest star

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien has caught the eye of several English clubs.

TEAMtalk reports that several clubs including Southampton, Leeds, West Brom, Sheffield United, Stoke and Hull are interested in the midfielder.

Lewis O’Brien has impressed while on loan at Los Angeles FC in his 15 appearances in Major League Soccer so far.

The 26-year-old joined LAFC on loan in July and will remain at the MLS side until December and reports suggests the club have an option to make the move permanent.

O’Brien is not part of the plans for the future at Nottingham Forest and it is believed the club would want to let O’Brien leave on a permanent deal in the January transfer window.