Southampton reject approach from Leeds for forward

Southampton have reportedly rejected an approach from Leeds United for forward Cameron Archer.

TalkSport journalist Alex Crook reports that the Saints have rejected an offer from Leeds to sign the forward on loan in the 2025 January transfer window.

Southampton are keen to keep the forward at the club and are confident that he will stay for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour under new manager Ivan Juric, but is still the club’s top scorer in all competitions this season.

The Saints have already sent striker Ben Brereton Diaz out on loan to Sheffield United earlier in the transfer window.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his options up front before the transfer window closes.