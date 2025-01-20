Sheffield Utd sign Southampton striker

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Chile international striker Ben Brereton Diaz from Southampton.

The 25-year-old has joined the Blades on loan until the end of the season. Diaz spent time on loan at Sheffield United last season as well, scoring six goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the club.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “This is a great fit for everyone and Ben will be an important player for us in the second half of the season.

“In a tough campaign, he was great for us last season and we would have loved to have kept him but the Southampton move was too good to turn down.

“So far it’s not worked out as well as he would have liked and we’ve retained our interest in him. We know what we are getting, in terms of personality, culture, mentality and ability. Experience and age were also important to us and overall, it is just great for all parties.”

Diaz could feature for Sheffield United in the clash with Swansea City on Tuesday.