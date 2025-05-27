Man Utd lead race for Southampton wonderkid

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of 16-year-old Southampton defender Harley Emsden-James, as the club continues its focus on youth recruitment.

The highly-rated centre-back is attracting strong interest from several Premier League rivals, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, United appear to be leading the chase for the England youth international in the 2025 summer transfer window

The Red Devils have shifted transfer strategy in recent windows, moving away from big-name signings to target emerging talents. Harley Emsden-James is the latest name on their radar.

According to the Daily Mail, United are confident of winning the race, partly due to the influence of technical director Jason Wilcox, who previously worked with the player at Southampton.

The deal is expected to cost around £1 million, similar to the fee paid for Ayden Heaven, according to the Daily Mail.