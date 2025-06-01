Exclusive: Aston Villa plot late move to hijack Man Utd’s deal for Southampton wonderkid

Aston Villa are preparing a last-minute attempt to sign Southampton prospect Harley Emsden-James, despite Manchester United being in pole position.

The 16-year-old defender has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in English football, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

United were thought to be closing in on a deal, but Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa are now considering a late approach to challenge the Red Devils in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Villa boss Unai Emery, along with sporting director Monchi, is keen to bolster the club’s academy with elite-level youngsters.

The Midlands club are hoping to convince Emsden-James with a clear pathway to first-team football at Villa Park.

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs also keeping tabs, the race for the teenage centre-back could take another twist before the summer window opens.

Harley Emsden-James currently plays in Southampton’s Under-18 side and is an England youth international.