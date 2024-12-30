Spurs and Newcastle target Man City star

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

The England winger, who has struggled for regular starts under Pep Guardiola this season, is being closely monitored by the two Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Grealish, who played a key role in City’s title run last season, has only started six Premier League matches this term.

With City facing a disappointing season and their squad stretched thin, Grealish could be one of the players to move on in January.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are exploring the possibility of a transfer, as they look to strengthen their squads in the winter window.